Fashion Quotient: Vaani Kapoor Takes Her Style Game A Notch Higher In A Lilac Sequin Saree!

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in this gorgeous sequined saree from Manish Malhotra’s label. Vaani Kapoor adores all the bling, especially when it comes to a sequined saree. The actress is here to give us some much-needed fashion inspiration.

Vaani Kapoor, known for her daring fashion choices, consistently dazzles her fans with stunning ensembles.

Her captivating presence and impeccable fashion sense captivate and inspire fashion enthusiasts.

She provides fashion lovers with constant inspiration with her Instagram feed, which is like discovering a treasure trove of glamorous looks.

Vaani dazzles in a sultry lilac saree in her most recent appearance, leaving her fans drooling and unable to take their gaze away from her.

Vaani’s flawless style shines through in this outfit, which is ideal for the wedding season. Continue reading to get some fashion inspiration from Vaani’s glamorous and mesmerising look.

When it comes to creating fashion trends and redefining style, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor stands out as a true star.

Vaani’s clothing choices, which not only highlight but also exhibit her originality, inspire millions of fashion enthusiasts to embrace their own distinct sense of style.

She is known for her unrelenting investigation of fashion, relentless pushing of boundaries, and shattering of stereotypes.

She isn’t afraid to experiment with colours, textures, and shapes, whether she’s dressed elegantly for the red carpet or casually for the streets.

Her wardrobe choices demonstrate her adaptability and ability to blend into any fashion style, ranging from traditional Indian clothing to modern, edgy attire.

Sarees have always been popular. When actress Vaani Kapoor gives the drape a delightfully modern twist, we can’t help but be drawn in. Vaani Kapoor is here to provide much-needed inspiration for our wardrobe rotation.

Outfit Details

Vaani looked stunning in a two-toned amethyst lilac and ivory saree.

Vaani Kapoor’s saree is ideal for a summer wedding, whether it is a day or night affair. The stunning sequined saree was designed by Manish Malhotra, a well-known Bollywood fashion designer.

An embellished sleeveless blouse with a deep V-plunge neckline paired with the six yards . The Sabrina-inspired blouse highlighted Vaani’s collarbones.

Vaani’s saree, made of chiffon fabric in lavender and silver tones, had a stunning ombre effect. Chandini Whabi styled her

The saree was embellished with exquisite sequin work, which added a touch of glitz to the ensemble.

Vaani draped the saree expertly, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully from her shoulder.

Vaani Kapoor elevates ethnic fashion to new heights by donning a modern saree designed by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Accessories And Makeup

Vaani wore her hair in a neat bun and accessorised with diamond stud earrings to add a finishing touch.

A bare complexion was complemented by nude eyeshadow, mascara-smeared lashes, contoured cheeks, plenty of highlighter, and a glossy nude lip gloss.

On Professional Front

Meanwhile, Vaani was most recently seen in Shamshera, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor.

According to reports, Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar.