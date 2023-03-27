‘Mujhe Bataya Bhi Nahi’: Sunil Grover Reveals Being Replaced From A Show In 3 Days

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover enjoys a massive fan followers on social media. Sunil has appeared in films, TV shows and also web series. He is a powerhouse of talent. Sunil became very much popular for his roles of Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Guthi, and Rinku Bhabhi in the Kapil Sharma Show. In 2017, he quit the show after his tiff with Kapil. Fans missed him a lot and still miss his characters.

In a recent interview, Sunil Grover talked about being ‘replaced’ from a popular show without notice. Read on to know!

Sunil Grover Opens Up On Being Replaced From A Show

In an interview with ETimes, Grover opened up about being replaced from a show. He didn’t mention the name of the show. He said that he was replaced from it within three days, and wasn’t even informed. He got to know about it from someone else.

The Sunflower actor further added that he had immense self-doubt, and didn’t know if he could shoot with them again. So, he went into a shell for almost a month. Then he thought that may be he will not pursue it but then he don’t know if it was some kind of stubbornness that made him try it for one more time.

Sunil Grover’s Work Front

For the unversed, Sunil Grover began his action career with TV show, Chala Lallan Hero Banne but with The Kapil Sharma Show, he gained popularity. He featured in several Bollywood films including Gabbar Is Back, Baaghi, Bharat and Goodbye among others.

He will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. Sunil also has a web series United Kacche in his kitty. He will be playing the lead in the web series. It will start streaming from March 31 in Zee5.