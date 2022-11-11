Neena Gupta Recalls Times When She Had Limited Choice With Films, “Pehle Aisi Gandi Films Bhi Ki Hain Jo Main…”

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is the perfect example of saying ‘Age is just a number’. Presently, she is getting film offers which she always craved for in her younger days. All of this is taking her career high at 60. Besides starring in some of the most popular roles on the big screen in recent times, Gupta is known for speaking her heart out and not mincing words.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Uunchai, the Badhai Ho actress opened up on some of the old films that she never wanted to get released. She said that she was not lucky enough to select films and so, ended up playing some of the ‘dirtiest roles’ of her life.

“Dekho, mere paas zyaada choice nahi hoti ki main yeh choose karri hoon. Fortunately, yeh hua hai ab ki mere paas accha content aa raha hai. (See, I don’t usually have a choice in choosing films. Fortunately, now I’ve been getting good content.),” said Neena.

“Pehle to maine bohot aisi films bhi ki hai jo main pray karti thi ki bhagwaan yeh release hi na ho. Aise gande gande role, gande gande films maine ki hai. (Back in the day, I did so many not-so-good films, so much so that I often used to pray that they don’t end up released. The roles and films were that bad),” she continued.

“Now, I just do the films that I genuinely like. There was a time when I had to do any kind of role that came to me. Now, the ones which don’t feel right to me in the heart, I don’t do them,” added the 63-year-old actress.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta has often broken stereotypes with her on-screen unconventional portrayals. She has also redefined career goals for many actresses of her generation. Her forthcoming movie, Uunchai challenges the perception that 60 is the age to retire. Produced by Rajshri Productions and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is slated to release on November 11.