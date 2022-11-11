Aashika Bhatia Left The Glamor World After Being Body Shamed Fiercely On Social Media, Deets Inside!!

Celebs often fall prey to fat shaming on social media. Users often troll them using words like ‘fat, buffalo, and fatso’. However, some actors lose their courage due to trolling. Some, on the other hand, learn to deal with it. One such actress is Aashika Bhatia, who had to face trolling due to weight gain. But, Aashika did not allow these comments to have a negative effect on herself and took a big decision.

Aashika Bhatia

Let us inform you that in the past, Aashika shared a video on her social media account. Through this video, Aashika tried to tell what kind of comments she had to face due to weight gain. After some time Aashika shared another video. In this, she surprised everyone by showing her transformation look. Not only this, she also shared her fat to fab journey in the video.

Aashika Bhatia

The transformation of Aashika was such that she became a social media sensation. She has got more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram. Let us tell you that Aashika has appeared in serials like ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, ‘Meera’, ‘Parvarish.. Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi’. Apart from this, she has also worked with stars like Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. However, she has been away from the screen for some time, due to which there are speculations that she might have left the industry.

Aashika Bhatia

By the way, Aashika is becoming quite popular on social media. However, the actress continues to distance herself from the TV industry. What is the reason behind this, it is not yet known. But it is being said in the reports that Aashika is not getting the roles according to her. Some people also say that Aashika no longer wants to work in TV. However, what is the real reason is not yet known.