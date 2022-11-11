Silambarasan Gets Mobbed At Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s 50th-day Celebration- Watch

The brilliant actor Silambarasan TR made a significant return to the movie business with the back-to-back blockbusters Maanadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The enormous success of the Gautham Vasudev Menon and Venkat Prabhu-helmed mafia thriller has placed Silambarasan back in the driver’s seat.

The actor is currently slated to return to the movie business with several exciting projects, including Pathu Thala. When Silambarasan TR recently visited the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu 50th anniversary festivities in Chennai, he was surrounded by crowds.

Silambarasan Being Mobbed

When the well-known actor recently attended the 50th-day festivities of his most recent box office hit Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he was surrounded by fans and media members.

In the video, Silambarasan can be seen pacing awkwardly as a large group of people take photographs of him and beg him for a selfie. Simbu used the security guards’ assistance to enter the arena while remaining composed. The actor’s video has just gone famous online. Check it out:

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s 50th day

On September 9, Wednesday, Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai celebrated the film’s 50th day. Attendees included Silambarasan, Gautham Menon, producer Isari K Ganesh, senior director KS Ravikumar, leading woman Siddhi Idnani, and distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

For those unaware, a few weeks after the movie’s debut, the Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu creators had a private party to commemorate the movie’s success. Producer Isari K Ganesh sent Royal Enfield motorcycles to director Gautham Menon and leading actor Silambarasan as gifts.

The Movie

The famous film traced Muthu’s development from a helpless child in a Tamil Nadu hamlet to a feared don in Mumbai. A sequel to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Silambarasan and Gautham Menon’s fourth joint film, is on the horizon. The movie’s second episode, which centres on Muthu’s life as a don, is anticipated to begin production shortly. The project will soon have its formal debut, and AR Rahman will return to create its soundtrack.