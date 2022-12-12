Nora Fatehi Walks Out Of A Meeting With Malaika Arora After The Latter Calls Her A Confusing Personality!

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is creating a lot of noise these days with her OTT show Moving In With Malaika. Now, the latest promo of the show has given a glimpse of what is going to happen on Arora’s programme this week.

The tease begins with the actress welcoming filmmaker friend Karan Johar to her house. He roasts Malaika with some interesting questions about her ass being a topic of discussion among viewers, her current thirst trap, and when is she settling down with beau Arjun Kapoor.

“How does it feel when you a** is such a big topic of discussion? Currently who’s on your thirst trap? When are you getting married?” Johar asks. Malaika, who seems to be in no mood to answer all this jokingly tells Karan to leave. She says, “This is my couch, this is not even your couch.”

In the next part of the promo, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star is seen having an argument with actor-cum dancer star Nora Fatehi, whom she is gonna host soon on her show.

Malaika and Nora joins choreographer Terence Lewis for a meeting who suggests them to dance together on Malaika’s dance number Chaiyaa Chaiyaa. Nora doesn’t seem convinced with Terence’s suggestion as she says, “I have to give value to myself too you know.” While saying so, she gets up and leaves the meeting in anger. Malaika is seen saying ‘phew’ and giving ‘not give a damn’ kind of expressions on Nora’s exit. While talking about her take on Nora, she is also heard telling the audience that she has worked with Fatehi a couple of times and felt that she was a ‘blow hot, blow cold’ kind of a person.”

Short glimpses from the clip also show Malaika and Nora burning the dance floor with their sensual moves. They are donning bold black outfit.

The teaser has received mixed reactions from viewers. “Looking so scripted and fake,” stated a user. Another said, “Two Beautiful and Hot women can NVR be on good terms. The Jealousy factor will always be there.”

For the unversed, Moving In With Malaika is giving viewers all the right elements to get engaged in. It airs on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday.