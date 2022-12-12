Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jeh Adorably Mimics Her Yoga Poses; His Cute Antics Win Internet!

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are adorable kids. Taimur and Jeh’s pictures and videos go viral on social media as soon as they get posted.

The cutest duo Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child Jeh in February last year. The actress shares his cute glimpses on her Instagram account. Earlier this morning, Jeh joined Kareena during her yoga session. Her yoga instructor shared the most adorable video of Jeh mimicking her mom. His sweet antics left Kareena in splits.

Bollywood’s Bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga for her fitness as well as overall well-being. She posts pictures from her yoga workouts. Earlier this morning, her yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani posted a video on her Instagram account. It showed Jeh interrupting Kareena’s yoga session in the most adorable way.

The clip began with Kareena attempting a difficult yoga pose. On the other hand, Jeh looked at her mother adoringly. He looked delighted watching his mother do yoga, and seconds later, he crawled under Kareena’s belly. He tried to mimic her pose.

After a few seconds, he crawled back to the side. His cutest antics left Kareena in splits. The video is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today. Kareena is seen in hot pink athleisure. Her son, Jeh looked dapper in a navy blue sleeveless t-shirt.

Her trainer captioned it, “No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga.” Saba gushed over Jeh’s cuteness. She commented, “Jeh Jaaaaan !”