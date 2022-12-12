Vidya Balan Narrowly Escapes An Oops Moment As Her Saree Pallu Gets Pulled By A Man On Red Carpet-Checkout!

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile artists in the film business. She has portrayed some iconic characters on-screen. Though Balan doesn’t come out with multiple films every year, she does manage to grab eyeballs with her funny yet relatable Instagram reels.

Recently, Vidya arrived at the cocktail party of producer Guneet Monga who got married to director Sunny Kapoor on Monday. She looked ravishing in a black-and-red flowy floral saree and a matching blouse.

As the actress made an entry with her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur who was decked up in an all black formal suit at the red carpet, her saree pallu got caught in a man’s hand who was passing by her side. As a result, it got pulled a little away from its position and Vidya almost suffered an oops moment. But she handled the situation very well. The Dirty Picture actress quickly turned her back from cameras and fixed it in a matter of seconds. She was later seen posing happily for the shutterbugs.

As soon as the video reached social media, fans started reacting to it. “Dirty picture movie ki yaad aagyi,” wrote one user. “Thank God Ganaa nahi play hua ….. Giraa ke aapna paalu (Thank God they didn’t play the Dirty Picture song),” commented another. A third user praised Vidya for managing it all gracefully. “Bindass”, he said.

Besides Vidya and Siddharth, several other celebrities also made it to the party. Karan Johar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ekta Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, and Neha Dhupia made their presence felt at the celebrations of Monga. Workwise, Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah.