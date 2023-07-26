‘Pea-Sized Brain’: Janhvi Kapoor Trolled As She Struggles To Share How A Pencil Once Pierced Her Buttcheek!

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor might have proved her mettle as an actress with plenty of meaningful onscreen roles, but some nasty trolls deny to leave her at peace. She is constantly trolled for being a nepo kid and her alleged plastic surgeries. Recently, a section of online audience got a chance to criticise the actress after an old video of her talking about her most embarrassing moments surfaced on the internet.

Janhvi’s viral video

It so happened that a clip of Janhvi sharing the most embarrassing moments of her life went viral. In the video, she is seen quoting a funny anecdote of how she was left embarrassed when a leading channel NDTV published an article about her with a twisted headline. The actress called herself dumb for telling them that she sat on a pencil once and the pencil pierced her butt cheek. After which, hey publicised the incident with the title, “What Went Into Janhvi’s Bum”.

While opening up on her embarrassing moment, Janhvi struggled to frame her sentences and made a continuous use of filler ‘Like’. This made her a subject of brutal trolling.

Netizens criticise Janhvi’s speaking skills

One user wrote, “One can take a moment of silence instead of using filler words like “like” while formulating your thoughts into words.” Another said, “Janhvi is an example of how even privileged nepo kids have struggles. She is struggling with stringing words into a sentence.” A third one stated, “You can see how much resistance is in her brain every time she tries to do a difficult task like sharing an experience which needs heavy use of brain cells. The struggles is real.” “She is sharing the story again IN AN INTERVIEW..Such pea sized brain these nepos have,” penned a user.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Dhadak is winning hearts with her performance in latest release Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The diva has made her name in the industry with films like Mili, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and many more to her credit.