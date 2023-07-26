‘Horror Movie Worthy’: Kajol Judged For Making Funny Faces While Talking To Karan Johar In Viral Video!

Bollywood actress Kajol is quite jolly and blunt in real life. She is often heard giving her filter-free opinions on public platforms. However, some users don’t find the actress’s behavior appropriate for her age. Recently, Kajol did something which left many netizens furious. They judged her for her actions.

Actually, the actress attended Manish Malhotra’s latest Bridal Couture Show. In the event, she crossed paths with many of her colleagues. However, it was Kajol’s camaraderie with her old friend and filmmaker Karan Johar which attracted eyeballs. The two were seated next to each other in the front row and were seen engrossed in a deep conversation like no one is watching them. During their verbal exchange, the actress gave several goofy expressions which depicted her moods.

As soon as a paparazzo account posted the video of Kajol catching up with Karan, social media users began judging her. Majority of them seemed unpleased by the actress’ behavior. One user wrote, “Kajol’s expressions are horror movie worthy. She needs to calm the farm.” Another asked, “Why she is behaving like mentally retarded?” A third one said, “Buddhi ho gayi but harkatein bacchon jaisi.” “Over acting and over rated actress,” read a comment. A user opined, “Kajol should get out of her K3G character. So annoying.”

Meanwhile, Kajol made her OTT debut with the Indian adaptation of ‘The Good Wife’ titled ‘The trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The cast included Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chadha and Aamir Ali. Besides this, she also featured in Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ with Kumud Mishra.