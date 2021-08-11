Petrol Pump Owner Giving Free Rs 501 Petrol To Those Named ‘Neeraj’

Neeraj Chopra has become the apple of the nation’s eyes by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Also, now his cash prize has reached 12 crores. The celebratory atmosphere continues till now after javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the historic gold medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Hundreds of people gathered at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet Chopra, who gave the V-for-victory sign as he looked over the crowd. People held Indian flags and chanted “Bharat mata ki jai”.

Neeraj Chopra is the son of a farmer, who won the javelin title with a personal-best throw of 87.58 meters. His gold was India’s seventh medal in Tokyo, its best-ever Olympic showing and surpassing the six it won in London in 2012.

From the state government to big companies mostly everyone has announced luxurious gifts and cash prizes for Neeraj. In the same sequence, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch of Gujarat also announced from his level that whoever happens to be a person named Neeraj will be given free petrol up to Rs 501.

Ayub Pathan, the owner of a petrol pump in Bharuch, Gujarat, said that we have offered free petrol up to Rs 501 to anyone whose name is Neeraj. He told that this is our 2-day plan to honor Neeraj Chopra. We will give this benefit to all people named Neeraj with valid ID cardholders. Within two days, a total of 28 customers with their name ‘Neeraj’ got free petrol. Thus, a total of 150 liters of petrol worth Rs 15,000 was given at free cost by the manager.