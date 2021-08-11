Trishala Dutt Goes On A Road Trip In California With Her Father On Her 33rd Birthday

Trishala Dutt celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 10 with her dad, Sanjay Dutt. The father-daughter duo went on a road trip to California. Trishala posted various beautiful pictures and videos from her birthday celebration on her Instagram. In one of the photos, they were seen twinning in white.

Trishala Dutt with her father

Trishala Dutt posted the pictures of her 33rd birthday celebration giving a glimpse of the celebration on social media. Sanjay Dutt and her daughter Trishala flew to California for a road trip on her birthday. They twinned in white and went on a road trip. Sharing an adorable photo of them, Trishala wrote a caption as, “Chapter 33 with my heart, my blood, & my soul – The sun, the moon, & all my stars my Papa Dukes @duttsanjay – thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes.”

Sanjay Dutt posted a photo

On Trishala Dutt’s 33rd birthday, Sanjay Dutt shared an old photo of them in which he is seen holding his daughter in his arms. Sharing the photo, Sanjay Dutt wrote the caption as “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!” followed by a heart emoji.