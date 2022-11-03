Phone Bhoot Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Finally Opens Up On Dating Rumours With Navya Naveli Nanda!

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is promoting his up-and-coming film Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant is related to Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

For a long, Siddhant and Navya have been the talk of the town. Rumors of them dating each other have been rife. Neither Siddhant Chaturvedi nor Navya Naveli Nanda addressed their dating rumors which acted like fuel to the fire.

A couple of months ago, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Naveli got involved with Siddhant. Pictures on their Instagram handles with almost similar scenes added to the speculation. Rumors of their dating spread in the entertainment news. But are they really dating? Siddhant finally answered.

In a recent media interaction, while promoting Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were asked about a rumor about themselves that they wanted to be true. Siddhant answered, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

There have been several incidents that have added to the speculation of Navya and Siddhant’s dating rumours. There was one post on noodles that particularly got a lot of attention. Navya posted a picture of noodles. Siddhant posted a selfie video captioned, “Her noodles.” Fans commented on his post wondering if he was asking about Navya.

On the work front, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter releases tomorrow, November 4. He has the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is not interested in the film industry. She is for social reasons. She is an entrepreneur.