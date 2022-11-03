Akshay Kumar Is All Set To Enter Marathi Industry With Mahesh Manjrekar’s Film, Read To Know About It!!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is not going through a good phase these days. All his films released this year have been rejected outright by the audience and one after the other all are getting in the list of flop films. Although one of his film ‘Ram Setu’ is still in theaters, but seeing its audience decreasing day by day, it is expected that it is also going to be included in the list of flops. While the graph of Akshay’s films is continuously falling, now Akshay has set out to try his luck in Marathi industry.

Even after numerous flopped films, Akshay Kumar is not backing down from signing films. He is constantly signing different types of films. And now Akshay Kumar is going to be seen doing a Maharaja role on the film screen once again after doing the same in Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s film. And Akshay will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film titled ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Wasim Qureshi, the film is based on the story of seven brave warriors whose aim was to make Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of independence a reality. And Akshay’s entry to the film was announced at the Muhurta Shot program of the film that held in Mumbai. Let us tell you during the announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNC chief Raj Thackeray were also present at the event.

While talking about his Marathi debut, Akshay Kumar said, “It is like a dream come true for me. I feel it is a huge responsibility to play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I was shocked when Raj sir asked me to play this role as it is a Marathi film. I feel great playing this role and it is like a dream come true for me. Not only this, I will also be working with Mahesh Manjrekar for the first time, and this is also going to be an experience for me”.