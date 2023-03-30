Priyanka Chopra Reveals About Her Egg Freezing Journey Before Marriage, Details Inside!

Priyanka Chopra revealed some unknown facts about her life in a recent interview. Priyanka revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 30 following her mother’s instructions.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra is a gynecologist. She believes that women over 35 face many challenges to become mothers. Because of this, Priyanka froze her eggs long before they went through the entire medical process. In other words, four years of marriage. In 2022, Priyanka gave birth to daughter Malti by a surrogate mother.

Priyanka Chopra Frozen Her Egg In Her Thirties

Priyanka Chopra said in her last interview with Dax Shepherd that she always wanted children. She said: “I have always loved children. I am very attached to children and wanted to become a mother. I also spent a lot of time with my children at UNICEF. My mother is a gynecologist, she advised me that as a woman who gets older, they may face problems in becoming mothers.

Priyanka continued, “When I froze eggs, I wasn’t even married at the time.” I wasn’t even dating Nick at the time. I felt a lot of freedom after freezing eggs because I still had a lot to accomplish in my career.

Priyanka Chopra Chose Surrogacy

In 2018, Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas. The ceremony was held at Umaid Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Priyanka gave birth to her daughter Malti via surrogacy after her marriage in 2022. Priyanka chose surrogacy to become a mother due to medical issues. Every day, Priyanka shares social media posts with her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra Talks About Beauty Cream Ad

In this interview, Priyanka talked about many other things. she said that in his early days in Bollywood, she was considered dark. Creams and the like are used in films to make them look light. She said, “white people have an advantage when it comes to casting. In many films I use make-up and lighting to stand out. In 2000, I starred in an advertisement for cosmetic cream. This ad featured that I was rejected by a boy due to my dark skin. later I started using that beauty cream and I become fair and everything became perfect. I found this nonsense so I stopped doing ads for beauty cream.