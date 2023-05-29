Priyanka Chopra Went On Picnic With Daughter & Husband, Fans Love Their Family Picture!

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest actresses in the business. Her web series Citadel and feature Love Again were both recently released. She is now in London filming her next project, Heads of State. Meanwhile, whenever she gets free time, she spends it with her family. Priyanka recently shared photos of her Sunday holiday with her family. In which she revealed photos of herself with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Baby Malti Marie’s picnic day

Priyanka Chopra uploaded photos of herself enjoying a picnic with her family. Priyanka is wearing a Denim blue shirt, shorts, and a black cap in this photo. PC sat with her back to the camera. Nick Jonas is seen serving breakfast to his daughter Malti, who is sitting next to him. Malti can be seen wearing a grey gown while sitting on a nice seat. This family portrait is adorable.

Fans React on this cute photo

Priyanka’s family woman look is popular among her followers. A fan commented, ‘Why are you so good.’ Another user said, ‘How cute is this small family, Nick and Malti are always like this.’

Priyanka’s work front

Talking about work front, Priyanka’s first online series Citadel released recently and she will also be featured in a Bollywood film.The first season of Citadel was recently released. The show has already been renewed for a second season. Priyanka also has a couple other projects in the works, including a Bollywood film called Jee Le Zara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif star in this flick.Will be observed with Farhan Akhtar will helm the film.