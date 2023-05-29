Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Spotted In Rajasthan, Couple To Have Destination Wedding Like Priyanka Chopra

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged recently in the most romantic setup at Kapurthala House, Delhi. The couple is now all set to get married and start a new life together, and achieve great heights together. The duo was recently spotted in Rajasthan ahead of their rumored October wedding. According to the most recent reports, the pair will marry in Rajasthan. And it appears that they have begun looking for wedding locations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha In Rajasthan

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted with her fiance Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan. The duo looked stunning in their casual avatar as Parineeti opted for a white kurta and palazzo pants with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Raghav looked dapper in a white kurta and matching pants. As soon as the duo made their appearance at Rajasthan airport, the netizens started speculating that the couple will have a destination wedding like Priyanka Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding

According to reports, the duo were hunting for a suitable place to get married in the city. Recently, Rajasthan has become the favourite spot for Bollywood celebrities to get married. From Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra, all have got hitched in the state which is known for its rich heritage and culture.

On Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav have been posting previously unseen photographs from their engagement. Parineeti explained how she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ for her a few days ago when she uploaded a slew of images from the ceremony.

“When you know, you know,” the actress captioned the photo. After one Breakfast together, I knew I’d found the one. The most lovely man, whose quiet strength would be soothing, tranquil, and uplifting. His encouragement, wit, and companionship provide me with much delight. He is my refuge.”