‘Pure Soul’: Fans Praise Shehnaaz Gill As She Halts Her Singing Hearing Azaan: Watch Video!

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended the Lokmat Awards event on Wednesday evening. During the event she heard Azaan’s call and, as a sign of respect, Shehnaaz stopped her performance and took the stage to sing. After the video from the Mumbai event went viral, fans praised her for her sensitivity.

Shehnaaz Gill Stopped At Stage As She Heard Azaan

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen accepting the Lokmat Digital Personality of the Year award before Siddharth Kannan asks her to sing a few lines.Kanan said,”It’s really good. Nobody deserves this award more than you. No matter what, just sing these few lines. Your fans are really waiting for you to sing.”

First, Shehnaaz get wondered and asked, “Should I sing an unreleased song?” But when she asked to do so, she said, “No, No,I can’t sing that. I’ll sing a song that already exists.” After this Shehnaaz was about to begin when she heard the sound of azaan and then she stopped, bowed her head reverently.

Fans React On This Video of Shehnaaz

Now, Shehnaz’s fans who have watched this video are flooding the internet with comments praising him. One fan commented, “she has every quality a fan dreams about their actors because they need their idol whom they can be proud on. Another user wrote, “My girl Shehnaaz Gill is such a pure soul.” I love and respect her so much. It is better for her not to sing during the Azan prayer,” said another.

Watch;

Shehnaaz Gill waited before performing inspite of being insisted at the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 when she heard the sound of #Azaan.

her being respectful is a great example of how we all can respect each others beliefs & live harmoniously in this beautiful country! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TQ6CJYsfWo — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) February 23, 2023

Shehnaaz hosts the talk show Desi Vibes on her YouTube channel and has interviewed many celebrities including Shahid Kapoor and Bhuwan Bam. She made her film debut in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh and is currently awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan.