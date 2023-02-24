Big Boss 16 Contestants Salary: Checkout The Highest Paid Contestant Here!

The highest salary of a Big Boss contestant is 12 lakhs per week. And it’s none other than our beloved Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Celebrities can be seen taking their own sweet time after leaving the majestic Big Boss house to get back to work. You must wonder why that is. Well, the thing is, they take a much-deserved break, given the chaos they’ve been through inside the house. But mind it, that’s not it! The huge money they receive after the show is enough for their survival for 2-3 years.

Salman Khan’s latest season of Big Boss housed some renowned faces, including Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and others.

Big Boss 16 ended with MC Stan taking the winning trophy home. It’s no surprise that he bagged a huge sum of money. However, you’d be surprised to know that other contestants didn’t fall back.

The remaining celebrities have also managed to secure a good bank balance. Reportedly, Sumbul Touqeer is the highest-paid resident of the Big Boss house. Her income per week is whopping 12 lakhs per week. She flaunted 1.68 crores in revenue during the mid-way of season 16 of Big Boss.

On the contrary, Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have accumulated around 8-9 lakhs per week and 6 lakhs per week.

Honestly, that’s a lot of money, and our minds have blown already. What do you think about it?