Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has been grabbing the headlines currently for reports of dating filmmaker Sajid Khan. Sajid was Soundarya’s co-contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Sharma and Khan have finally reacted to the rumours. Read on to know what they have said.

Soundarya Sharma On Dating Rumours With Sajid Khan

Addressing the reports of dating Sajid, Soundarya said that she is deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking her with Sajid. “I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It’s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It’s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing,” added the actress.

She also requested the media not to spread this kind of news as it affects her family. “These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward,” added Soundarya.

During her stay in the BB 16 house, she was lined to her housemate Gautam Singh Vig. Meanwhile, Sajid has also reacted to the reports of dating Soundarya.

Sajid Khan Calls It Baseless

The Housefull director called the reports ‘baseless’, and also said that Soundarya is like a sister to him. He added, “Absolutely rubbish news…she’s like a younger sister…I’m not dating anyone.”

Soundarya Sharma’s Professional Front

Soundarya Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Ranchi Diaries in 2017. She also starred in several web series including Country Mafia with Ravi Kishan, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj, and Satish Kaushik. She was also seen in Raktanchal, Karm Yuddh and Thank God among others.

There are reports that Soundarya will appear in the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. A source close to the actress told, “Following a fantastic reception on Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma has been contacted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty”. But nothing is yet confirmed by the makers or Soundarya herself.