Rakhi Sawant’s Cleavage Showing Dress Bothered Bharti Singh; Here’s Why

Rakhi Sawant who has always been in news for one or other controversy is back with another one. This time, she secretly got married to an NRI called Ritesh. Since now, Rakhi has just revealed his name. Well, this is not the first time Rakhi is making this type of revelation. She has been into this for a long time. We love it or hate it but she is truly the queen of controversies.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant came as a guest on the show Khatra Khatra Khatra that is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The episode had also called famous stars like Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan Ravi Kishan and Rani Chatterjee as guests. And Rakhi who is famous for wearing bond and inappropriate clothes once again was wearing a revealing dress on set. The actress was dressed in a long skirt and a top which had a low cleavage. However, her attire didn’t go well with the show’s theme as well as the host Bharti Singh.

As Khatra Khatra Khatra show is a family show and watched by kids too, Bharti had adviced Rakhi to change her top. Treating her as a guest, Bharti politely tried to explain to the dancer. But Rakhi has her own way. She didn’t listen to Bharti at all and wasn’t convinced and over the time it actually annoyed Bharti seeing her like that. Later, the team of Khatra Khatra Khatra had to convince Rakhi and finally, she agreed to change.

Rani Chatterjee who will also be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 helped her out with an innerwear piece and that’s how she managed to complete her shoot. Talking more about Rakhi, the actress recently had a secret marriage with an NRI named Ritesh at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai in front of the family. Firstly, she denied the wedding rumours but later she confirmed it herself. However, there is no picture of her husband.