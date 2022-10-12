Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Her Birthday In London With Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh turned a year older on October 10 and celebrated her special day in London with her loved ones. Beau Jackky Bhagnani flew with the actress. Rakul’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Dino Morea were also at the cake cutting. Rakul shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on Instagram the day following her birthday. In another picture, the actress is seen beaming with her friends, including Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora, while cutting a large chocolate cake. “What’s a bday without a mouthful of cake,” Rakul leaves a pretty cute note.

With her lover, Jackky Bhagnani, Bhumi Pednekar, and a few other pals, Rakul Preet Singh’s birthday party in London were joined by Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. Malaika looked chic with a black bralette, tights, a leather jacket, and boots for the occasion. Actors like Smriti Khanna and Sargun Mehta wish her a Happy Birthday! One of her fans writes, “I’ve been waiting all day for your post”.

With Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood film debut in 2014. She is a popular actress in Tamil and Telugu movies, previously appearing in many of them, including Attack, Runway 34, and De De Pyaar De. Rakul and Jackky officially confirmed their romance in October 2021. Another fan responds, “Happy birthday, queen of heart.”

In her professional life, Rakul will shortly be appearing in the Junglee Pictures production “Doctor G.” In this campus drama, she plays a medical student opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the lead character. In a statement to BT regarding the movie, Rakul stated, “When I got a call from Anubhuti (Kashyap, director), I had no idea what to expect from the narration. Midway through the narration of this campus comedy, I knew that this was one of those projects I needed to grab. I got to know about the whole world (the film was set against) through the narration, and I instantly loved it. We have all seen campus dramas, but rarely have we seen any medical campus drama. It is such a fresh approach. Though people might think differently, the fact is that some of the best gynaecologists in the world are male doctors. I thought it was such a new subject and the beauty of the script is that every character has its charm — be it my character (Dr Fatima), Ayushmann’s character (Dr Uday Gupta), or Shefali Shah’s or Sheeba Chadha’s. They all bring in a lot to the script.”