Ram Gopal Varma Gets Angry At Aftab Poonawala In Shraddha Case; Said, “Cut Him Into 70 Pieces”

At present, the case of Shraddha Walker and Aftab Poonawala is in discussion throughout the whole country. The whole of Delhi is shocked at this time due to this case. Everyone is fuming with resentment towards Shraddha’s boyfriend Aftab. The way Shraddha’s boyfriend Aftab cut her body into 35 pieces is heart-wrenching. Every day new revelations are happening regarding this incident. Today, public celebs are giving their reaction to this. Meanwhile, now-famous filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also tweeted expressing his anger over this sensational incident.

Famous for crime, suspense-thriller films, Ram Gopal Varma has given his reaction to the murder of Shraddha Walker. He has vented his anger about Aftab on Twitter. Ram Gopal wrote in the tweet, ‘Instead of Rest in Peace, his soul should come and cut him into 70 pieces.’ People’s reactions are continuously coming to this tweet from the filmmaker.

Ram Gopal Varma’s anger did not subside here. He vented his anger in another tweet. In another tweet, the veteran director said, “Just fear of law can never stop brutal murders but if the souls of the victims come back from the dead and kill their killers, they can be stopped.” I pray to God to consider this and take necessary action.” It is clear from his strong words how much he is hurt by this incident. Before Ram Gopal, many other stars have also given their reaction to this.

Please tell that Shraddha Walker was living in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala for many years. Aftab got so angry at his devotion that he brutally murdered his girlfriend. After this, he cut Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and stuffed it in the refrigerator and used to throw a part of her body every day. Every day new names and new revelations are happening in this case, which is quite surprising.