Uorfi Javed Exposes A Police Officer For Sending Her Rape threats, Receives An Apology From Him Later!

Famous TV personality Urfi aka Uorfi Javed enjoys media attention frequently for her vivid and creative outfits. She is one of those celebs that one cannot ignore. The actress-cum-reality TV star keeps on adding out-of-the-box dresses to her quirky wardrobe. Besides being bold with her clothes, Javed is undaunted to people who criticize her fashion choices and hurl abuses on her. Recently, she took to her social media handle to expose a guy who sent her rape threat. She left everyone in shocked as she revealed that he is getting trained to become a police officer.

Urfi shared a screenshot of the Instagram profile of the boy named Srikant Pasi, who used foul language for her her and gave her rape threats. Furthermore, she shared her shocked state of mind after finding out that the guy is actually training to be a police officer.

Apart from this, the Bigg Boss OTT star also put out the derogatory remarks Pasi used for her. Lastly, she shared a clip of Srikant where he is heard admitting to his statements for Urfi and apologizing for the same. But Urfi seems to be in no mood to pardon him as she states that giving rape threats to a woman is not a ‘mistake.’

Before this, Urfi Javed got a man arrested after he sent her an email and demanded phone sex with her. On the work front, Urfi is currently turning heads with her appearance on dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X4. She was last seen in music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.