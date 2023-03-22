Rani Mukherjee Reveals About Getting Exchanged With Another Baby At Birth, Here’s What Happened Next

Throwback to the time while Rani Mukerji talked about her start story in an old interview. She revealed how she was exchanged with any other baby of a Punjabi circle of relatives. Rani’s mom Krishna went to search for her.

“When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room. So my mother went and taken me from there. Clearly, it is an thrilling tale that I got exchanged within the health facility. My mom noticed the opposite infant and stated, ‘This isn’t my infant. She doesn’t have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and look for my baby’,” she shared throughout the interview with ABP news.

“When my mom started out searching, there was a Punjabi family who had a daughter for the 8th time. I was there. Even now they joke that ‘you are surely a Punjabi. My mistake you ended up in our family’,” she introduced. Rani had additionally brought that there’s Punjabi influence in her family,” Rani introduced.

For those who don’t recognise, Rani is the daughter of film director-manufacturer Ram Mukherjee and Krishna Mukherjee. She has an elder brother, Raja Mukherjee. Rani is Kajol and Ayan Mukerji’s cousin. Rani tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014. They welcomed daughter Adira, the next year.