Rashami Desai To Marry BF Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House?

Rashami Desai gained limelight when she entered the show Uttaran as Tapasya. Later, she went on to marry her show’s co-star Nandish Sandhu only to get her heart broken into a thousand pieces. She had a very ugly separation from Nandish and was later linked with many of her co-stars. But it seems that she has finally found love.

A TOI report had sometime back suggested that Rashami is head-over-heels in love with diamond merchant-turned-actor, Arhaan Khan. A source close to the duo had informed, “They seem perfect for each other. They are two mature individuals, who are taking one day at a time. They are serious about each other and are talking about tying the knot in a year’s time.”

The source claims that the two are pretty happy with each other and plan to tie the nuptial knot soon. However, the two are not gonna get married at a hotel or resort. The lovebirds will follow the route of Sara Khan-Ali Merchant and Monalisa- Vikrant Singh Rajpoot by getting married on national television inside the Bigg Boss 13 house! A Bombay Times report contained details of the same, with a source sharing,

“While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami’s cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract.” However, in an earlier interview with SpotboyE, Rashami had said about her participation in BB 13, “They did call me and also had a meeting but I don’t feel I’ll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate… so, let’s see.”

Talking about Arhaan earlier, Rashami had said, “Arhaan is my best friend, and like family to me”. Arhaan too had stated, “I admire Rashami for the fact that she is a self-made woman. She has reached where she has on her own. We are very good friends.”

As per the report, Rashami and Arhaan had met each other in 2017 and had gotten along like wildfire. However, it was only during Arhaan’s co-star, Prince Narula and his now-wife, Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding that Rashami and Arhaan had upgraded their ‘friendship’ to ‘dating’!