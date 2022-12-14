Red Carpet Style: Katrina Kaif Shines Brightly In A Glamourous Silver Gown At The Beauty Awards!

Katrina Kaif walked the red carpet at the beauty awards in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, looking stunning in a sparkling gown.

Katrina Kaif seldom takes risks, yet she always looks stunning when she dresses up for an event. The actress has very simple taste, which is shown in her elegant outings. Katrina Kaif looks magnificent in a metallic silver gown.

Last night in Mumbai, the stars sparkled. The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 were attended by Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other Bollywood celebrities. Katrina looked like the belle of the ball with husband Vicky Kaushal by her side. And, while she had the belle portion covered, she also had the ball part covered. Her attire for the bright night was equally dazzling.

The actress wore an iridescent rainbow shimmer gown with a column silhouette. The silhouette was straightforward and uncomplicated, with thin straps, a cowl neckline, and a pillar-straight fit that reached the ankle in length. The rainbow-colored dazzle was everything that was required to steal the show.

Katrina paired it with metallic strap heels and a dangling pair of earrings, keeping her accessories to a minimal.

In a noodle-strapped holographic Rasario gown with sequins, a plunging and cowl neckline, and an INR 217,165 price tag, the actress made a case for one. She looked amazing in strappy stilettos, rings, and hoop earrings styled by stylebyami.

Katrina Kaif accessorised her straight silver gown with medium-sized hoops and her signature straight middle-parted hair and partially in front.

Katrina Kaif rarely deviates from her glitzy but natural makeup look, and she did so again last night. Sticking to her basics. Her eye makeup was black, while the rest of her makeup was light. Once again, Katrina’s shimmering gown was the focal point of her outfit, and we surely aren’t complaining. Katrina Kaif let her gown steal the show.

On Professional Fornt: Katrina Kaif was most recently featured in Gurmmeet Singh’s spooky horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film.

She is next slated to appear in Tiger 3, the third installment of Salman Khan’s action film franchise. Additionally, Katrina is set to co-star with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.