Masaba Gupta Reveals Perks Of Being A Daughter Of Neena Gupta-Viv Richards; Find Out Here!

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta talked about whether being the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards has ever been difficult for her. In a new interview, Masaba said that while most of the time it helped her, there were times when it didn’t work for her.

Masaba was raised by a single parent, Neena Gupta in Mumbai. Let us tell you that Neena and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the late 1980s. But they never tied the knot. Neena welcomed Masaba in 1989.

Masaba thinks that 70% of the time it has helped her, and 30% of the time it has gone against her. The reason it has gone against her is that she thinks that every time she does a bunch of things people think, ‘Oh, she has so much support from her parents financially,’ or they think she has more doors open for her than other people.

She further added that she knows a lot of people that think that she does too many things. But she just does whatever brings her joy. As she went through the process of learning what a podcast is, she discovered she was able to be the messenger for so many women and their stories.

She thinks that this is the way she expresses herself. She added that when she is an actor, she is actually a completely different person. She finds it a very meditative space where we have the ability to get into the skin of somebody else, and really become a different person.