Avatar 2: James Cameron Misses LA Premiere, Tests Covid Positive

Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the much awaited films of the year 2022, is soon going to release in theaters on 16th December. The premiere of Avatar: The Way of Wate was held in Los Angeles on Monday.

However, James Cameron, the director of Avatar 2, could not be a part of this premiere. According to media reports, James Cameron could not reach the premiere of his own film due to being Covid positive.

The information about James Cameron being infected came to the fore on Sunday during a routine checkup. For this reason, he could not attend the premiere of the film. However, he registered his presence at the inauguration ceremony through a zoom call. Giving information about James Cameron’s health, a Disney spokesperson said, “Jim has got covid but he is feeling fine. He was found corona positive during a routine test. He will complete his schedule virtually but will not be able to attend the premiere.”

At the opening ceremony, Cameron gave an update on his health, saying, “I want to first apologize to everyone who has gathered here tonight. I couldn’t make it to my own party.” Avatar: The Way I was traveling around the world for the Off Water premiere and while coming back from Tokyo I started feeling heavy. I got tested and I’m sure I’m Covid positive, so I can’t put other people at risk by being there.”

The first part of James Cameron’s megabudget film Avatar: The Way of Water was released on the big screen on 18 December 2009. People from all over the world praised the film fiercely. And now the second part of the film, Avatar: The Way of Water will hit the theaters on December 16. For your information, let us tell you that the first part of the film did a business of about 2000 crores. Now it is going to be interesting to see how the audience perceives the second part of the film.