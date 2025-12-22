Rita Bhattacharya Claims Kumar Sanu Demanded ₹50 Crore Not 30 Lakhs, Calls Out Kunika Sadanand For Her Comments

Bollywood’s legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu and his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya are once again making headlines due to a serious family and legal dispute. The controversy erupted after Kumar Sanu filed a defamation case against Rita Bhattacharya in the Bombay High Court, officially demanding ₹30 lakh in compensation. However, Rita has now made a shocking counterclaim, stating that the legal notice sent to her mentions an amount of ₹50 crore, not ₹30 lakh.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Rita Bhattacharya expressed disbelief over the amount allegedly demanded from her. “The papers he sent me demand ₹50 crore. I don’t understand how Sanu can even think I have that kind of money,” she said, adding that the situation has left her shocked and deeply hurt. She also pointed out the emotional weight of the case, saying that Kumar Sanu has filed a lawsuit against the mother of his three adult sons. “It’s really sad,” she added.

According to reports, the defamation case was filed through lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who is also known for her appearance on Bigg Boss. The plea seeks ₹30 lakh in damages and requests the removal of Rita Bhattacharya’s interview from the platform where it was published. The hearing for the case reportedly took place on December 17, 2025.

The petition refers to a settlement reached at the Bandra Family Court during Kumar Sanu and Rita’s divorce in 2001, where both parties had agreed not to make allegations against each other in the future. The lawsuit alleges that Rita violated this agreement by making statements in an interview that went viral in September 2025. The dispute gained further attention after actress Kunika Sadanand, while appearing on Bigg Boss 19, hinted at a past relationship with a married singer, widely interpreted as a reference to Kumar Sanu.

Rita reacted strongly to these claims on social media, questioning why she was being singled out. Rita said, “He is attacking me without attacking anyone else. He is filing a case against me, not against the people who are spreading rumors and making provocative statements.” Her son, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, also publicly criticized Kunika Sadanand for her remarks. Rita Bhattacharya further revealed that she has had no contact with Kumar Sanu for many years. According to her, not only she but her children were also blocked by him.