Salman Khan Wanted Katrina Kaif For Wanted, Not Ayesha Takia, Reveals Boney Kapoor: ‘I Said It Would Be Better If…’

Boney Kapoor recently recalled how the Telugu hit Pokiri was remade in Hindi as Wanted, a film that revived Salman Khan’s fading box-office fortunes. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Wanted marked the beginning of Salman’s second innings, during which he dominated theatres throughout the 2010s. Released in 2009, the action entertainer helped the superstar bounce back after several flops and reshaped his image into that of a mass action hero. Now regarded as a cult classic, the film is remembered for its punchy action and the fresh, unusual pairing with Ayesha Takia. Kapoor has revealed that Ayesha was not cast initially.

Boney Kapoor Talks About the Making of Wanted

Wanted is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri, which featured Mahesh Babu in the lead role. After watching the film, Boney Kapoor was keen to acquire its remake rights and envisioned Salman Khan as the perfect choice for the Hindi version. Speaking to Rediff, the filmmaker recalled how the decision to remake the film came together and why he felt it would strongly connect with the Hindi-speaking audience. “I happened to see Puri Jagannadh’s 2006 Telugu blockbuster, Pokiri. I thought Salman would be apt for the character of Radhe, aka Rajveer Shekhavat. I wanted him to see the film and had arranged two preview shows, but because of his hectic schedule, Salman couldn’t make it. I was worried that the Tamil remake would release, and if it was as big a hit as the original, another Bollywood actor or producer would evince an interest in the Hindi remake rights, and like with Ghajini, I would lose out on Pokiri too.”

Eventually, Salman watched the film and gave it his approval. Prabhu Deva was brought on board to direct the film. And even as Boney wanted a fresh heroine, Salman wanted his frequent co-star and then girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, to star in the film. Boney recalled, “Salman had suggested Katrina Kaif’s name for the role of the heroine in Wanted, the Hindi remake of Pokiri. But since the character is initially ambivalent about her feelings for Radhe, I reasoned that it would be better if we cast an actress who had never been paired with him before. We toyed with several names, including Genelia D’Souza, before settling for Ayesha Takia.”

About Wanted

Wanted hit theatres on September 18, 2009, and emerged as a massive commercial success. The action entertainer collected more than ₹60 crore net at the Indian box office and earned close to ₹100 crore gross worldwide. The film proved to be a major turning point in Salman Khan’s career, marking his first clean hit after several disappointing years. Its success revived his box-office standing and reshaped his on-screen image. Wanted also laid the foundation for a remarkable run, leading to blockbuster films such as Dabangg, Ready, and Bodyguard, cementing Salman Khan’s position as Bollywood’s superstar in the years ahead globally.