Tanya Mittal’s Mother Breaks Silence, Slams Bigg Boss Makers for Targeting Her Daughter In Latest Interview

Tanya Mittal has remained one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. From her confident personality to her claims about her luxurious lifestyle, Tanya constantly grabbed headlines inside the house. Now, even after her journey on the show, she continues to make waves outside, as several of her statements are reportedly proving to be true. Over the past few weeks, videos showcasing Tanya Mittal’s lavish house, expensive cars, and family background have gone viral on social media.

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Interview Going Viral

While glimpses of her relatives were seen earlier, her parents had stayed away from the public eye, until now. For the first time, Tanya Mittal’s mother has appeared on camera and openly criticized the Bigg Boss makers for what she called unfair treatment of her daughter. In an interview, Tanya’s mother spoke emotionally about her upbringing and credited the extended family for shaping her values and personality.

She revealed that Tanya was lovingly raised by her aunts and uncles, who treated her like their own child. “She didn’t need much care from me because her aunts and uncles looked after her so well,” she said. According to her, Tanya’s middle aunt taught her traditional values like greeting elders with ‘Ram-Ram’ and chanting prayers, while her youngest uncle inspired her love for books, discipline, and long hours of study.

While talking to one of the media houses, Tanya’s mother questioned the Bigg Boss 19 team for repeatedly targeting her daughter on the show. She pointed out that viewers often asked why Tanya’s mother never appeared or sent a message during the show. “My question to the Bigg Boss makers is why was only one girl targeted?” she asked.

She further said, “She was blamed for everything, whether she cried or laughed. Even water was thrown on her. When she spoke about having a lift in the kitchen, multiple cars, and a big house, people thought she was lying. But there is no pretense. Nothing is hidden.” Expressing her emotional distress, Tanya’s mother said the family found it extremely difficult to watch her being troubled despite not doing anything wrong. “If she had made a mistake, maybe we would have accepted it. But why trouble her when she hasn’t done anything wrong?” she said, adding that sleepless nights became common as she worried about her daughter’s well-being inside the house.