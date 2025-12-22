“Nick Arranged Private Plane To Break My Fast”, Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Karva Chauth Story With Nick Jonas on Kapil Sharma’s Show

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood, recently appeared on the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Making her presence extra special, the actress was seen as the first guest of the season, where she shared several unheard and heartwarming stories from her personal and professional life. One particular revelation about her Karva Chauth celebration with husband Nick Jonas caught everyone’s attention, including host Kapil Sharma himself.

Priyanka’s romantic anecdote quickly became one of the highlights of the episode. Talking about celebrating Karva Chauth abroad, Priyanka shared how finding the moon hasn’t always been easy for the couple. Recalling a memorable incident, she said they once struggled to spot the moon while Nick was performing at a stadium packed with 60–70 thousand people. “There were clouds, it was about to rain, and we just couldn’t see the moon. Time kept passing, 10 o’clock, then 11, but nothing,” Priyanka said.

Then came the romantic twist that surprised everyone. “Shall I tell you something romantic?” she asked before revealing that Nick arranged a private plane and took her above the clouds so she could see the moon and break her fast mid-air. Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist adding his trademark humor and jokingly asked whether Priyanka only broke her fast on the flight. Laughing, Priyanka replied, “I ate sweets too,” sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Adding another sweet detail, Priyanka revealed that her mother-in-law sends her sargi every year, showing how beautifully she has embraced Indian traditions even after settling abroad. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she is currently shooting for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega project Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing an important character.

Priyanka revealed on the show that the film is being made on a massive budget of around ₹1300 crore, making it one of the biggest Indian films ever. In Hollywood, Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluf, further strengthening her global presence. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and is back to entertaining audiences with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.