Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed in Hyderabad Crowd Chaos Days After Similar Nidhhi Agerwal Incident

Telugu and pan-Indian film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was caught in a chaotic crowd scene in Hyderabad on Sunday, in an incident that has reignited concerns over celebrity safety and crowd control at public appearances. Videos circulating online show Samantha struggling to make her way through an overly enthusiastic crowd as she exited an event, just days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was similarly mobbed at another Hyderabad venue.

The viral footage, shared widely on social platforms such as Reddit and TikTok, shows Samantha surrounded by a dense crowd of fans and onlookers outside a store in the upscale Jubilee Hills area. Despite the presence of private security personnel and some local police, the crowd breached human barricades and surged forward, making it difficult for the actor to walk to her waiting vehicle. Several individuals in the crowd can be seen attempting to take selfies with her, and her security team had to intervene to pull her to safety.

According to reports, Samantha was in Hyderabad for a work-related event when the crowd situation unfolded. As news of her arrival spread, large numbers of people gathered outside the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the actor, who has a strong fan following across South India and beyond. The situation quickly turned chaotic as barriers failed to hold back the crowd, leaving Samantha no option but to push through the throng with the help of her security detail.

This was not the first such situation in Hyderabad in recent days. Earlier last week, another viral video showed Nidhhi Agerwal being mobbed and manhandled by an unruly crowd at The Raja Saab song launch event at Lulu Mall. In that incident, fans breached security and surrounded the actress as she attempted to leave the venue, leading to police filing a suo motu case against the mall management and event organisers.

Netizens have reacted strongly to Samantha’s mobbing incident. Many users criticised fans for failing to respect personal space, with some calling the behaviour “pathetic” and questioning why boundaries are repeatedly ignored even after recent similar incidents. Several comments on social media drew attention to the repeated nature of such events, pointing out that celebrities today often face situations where enthusiastic crowds overwhelm organised security arrangements.

The recurring pattern of mobbing incidents involving celebrities in Hyderabad has sparked discussions about the preparedness of event organisers and the adequacy of crowd control measures. Safety concerns are particularly acute for female actors, many commentators noted, as such situations could lead to physical harm or distress for performers trying to engage with fans in public settings.

While Samantha remained composed throughout the ordeal and ultimately reached her vehicle with the help of her security team, the visuals have ignited debate about how celebrity appearances are managed in crowded urban centers. Some social-media users have also pointed to similar past incidents involving other actors across India where crowds became difficult to manage, underscoring the need for better planning and enforcement of safety protocols at public gatherings.

No official statement has yet been released by Samantha or her representatives regarding the incident. Likewise, the organisers of the Jubilee Hills event have not offered details about their crowd management strategy or the steps they took once the situation escalated. Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s recent string of mobbing videos has kept the spotlight on fan behaviour and the responsibilities of hosts in ensuring secure conditions for public figures.