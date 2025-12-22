Mahabharata’s Duryodhana Arpit Ranka Seeks Spiritual Guidance From Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Fans Praise His Humble Side

The television epic Mahabharata remains one of the most loved mythological shows in India. When it aired on Star Plus, the series created history, and its cast became household names overnight. Among them, actor Arpit Ranka, who portrayed the powerful and complex character of Duryodhana, left a lasting impact on viewers. Though he played a villain on screen, those who know him personally often describe him as warm, grounded, and deeply spiritual.

Arpit Ranka

Arpit Ranka Visited to Vrindavan

Recently, Arpit Ranka visited the holy town of Vrindavan, where he met renowned spiritual guru Maharaj Premanand Ji. During the visit, the actor spent considerable time in conversation with maharaj ji and spoke openly about his personal and professional life. From family responsibilities to career uncertainties, Arpit shared his inner struggles with honesty and humility. Those present during the interaction revealed that Arpit spoke about the emotional challenges actors face between projects.

Arpit Ranka

Also Read: “Nick Arranged Private Plane To Break My Fast”, Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Karva Chauth Story With Nick Jonas on Kapil Sharma’s Show

Despite playing iconic roles like Duryodhana, Kansa, and Ravana, the waiting period between new assignments often brings restlessness and worry about the future. Listening patiently, Maharaj Premanand Ji offered simple yet powerful guidance. He advised Arpit to chant the name of God whenever negative thoughts arise. According to him, remembrance of the divine helps calm the mind and removes fear about the future.

Arpit Ranka

“The Universal Soul has created this world. You only need to remember Him,” Premanand Ji said, while also encouraging Arpit to practice yoga regularly for mental and physical balance. During the conversation, Arpit Ranka shared that spirituality has always been an important part of his life. He revealed that he regularly recites the Sundarkand and has never consumed meat or intoxicants.

Arpit Ranka

Expressing gratitude, Arpit said he felt blessed to finally meet Maharaj Premanand Ji in person. He also wished the Baba good health and shared that meeting him had been a long-standing desire. Even years after Mahabharata ended, the bond between its cast members remains strong. The show’s director, Mukesh Kumar Singh, often organizes reunions that bring the actors together. These gatherings are filled with warmth, laughter, and nostalgia.