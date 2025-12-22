Do You Know Tamannaah Bhatia Was Rejected By Aditya Dhar for ‘Shararat’ Song in Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’?

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar is rewriting box office history with its phenomenal performance. Since its release, the film has been unstoppable and is now marching towards the massive ₹550 crore mark worldwide. Along with record-breaking collections, Dhurandhar has earned widespread appreciation for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and chart-topping music.

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar Created History

The film’s music has played a major role in its success. Akshaye Khanna’s high-energy entry track ‘Fa9la’ created instant buzz, while ‘Shararat’, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza, turned into a viral sensation. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the song became so popular that even international pop star Nick Jonas was spotted grooving to it, further boosting its global appeal. However, not many know that Shararat was originally planned very differently.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Also Read: Mahabharata’s Duryodhana Arpit Ranka Seeks Spiritual Guidance From Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Fans Praise His Humble Side

In a recent interview with one of the media houses, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Tamannaah Bhatia was his first choice for the song Shararat. He shared that he had personally suggested Tamannaah’s name, but director Aditya Dhar had a clear vision that ultimately led to her being dropped from the track. “She was my first choice,” Vijay Ganguly said. “But Aditya was very clear that he didn’t want an item song that felt disconnected from the story.”

Dhurandhar

Explaining the director’s reasoning, Vijay Ganguly revealed that Aditya Dhar wanted the song to serve the narrative rather than distract from it. According to him, if a single superstar like Tamannaah Bhatia had featured in the song, all attention would have shifted to her instead of the storyline. “That’s why there are two girls in the song instead of one,” Vijay explained. “Aditya didn’t want the focus to be on just one person. If Tamannaah had been there, the song would have overshadowed the story.”

Krystle D’Souza

He further added that Dhurandhar already had many intense elements, and an out-of-context glamorous number could have reduced the song to mere time-pass entertainment. The decision to cast Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza proved to be a masterstroke. Shararat blended seamlessly into the film’s narrative while still becoming a massive hit among audiences. The song’s popularity on social media platforms further validated Aditya Dhar’s storytelling approach.

Shararat

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Aahana Kumra, and several others. Despite facing stiff competition from Hollywood’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film has already collected an impressive ₹516.5 crore and continues its strong run.