‘Robotic’: Deepika Padukone’s Old Dance Rehearsal From Happy New Year Divides Internet!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has not only impressed fans with her acting skills, she has also proved that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood with songs like Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

An old video of Deepika’s dance rehearsal for Lovely has been shared. It is from the film called ‘Happy New Year.’ It is getting both positive and negative reactions from people.

Meanwhile Deepika Padukone’s fans are in awe of the actress’ dance moves. But some people seem less impressed with the actress’ moves in the throwback clip.

In the video, Deepika was seen performing the hook steps of the Lovely song from Happy New Year. She wore a black tank top. She wore gray yoga pants in a throwback clip shared on Instagram recently. Along with the actress, the choreographer was seen dancing in the video too.

The actress tied her hair back while dancing. One person commented, “Balo ka dance hai yeh?” Let us tell you that an YouTube account shared the video. One person said Deepika’s moves are like ‘robot dancing.’

Others commented, “I love Deepika, she did a good job in the real clip, but here, it’s the girl behind her for me,” “Deepika looks a little stiff here… choreographer nailed it… look at the flexibility, elegance” etc.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone last acted in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. On January 25 this year, the film was released. The actress is currently working on her debut film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has Project K as an up-and-coming film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.