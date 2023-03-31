Power Couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Arrive In Stylish Fits At Dior Fashion Show!

In Recent Photos From The Fashion Event, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Attend Dior Mumbai Show, Setting Couple Fashion Goals!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma did attend Christian Dior’s pre-fall 2023 show in Mumbai, which was inspired by India.

The fashion show took place at the Gateway of India, and the couple looked stunning in yellow gowns and Khaki suits that fit them perfectly and gave us serious couple goals.

Dior Fall 2023 is currently being held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Thursday night (March 30), where the luxury brand will be presenting their latest Fall 2023 collection.

Dior’s current artistic director of women’s collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri, has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to create the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear collection.

The French fashion label celebrates the rich diversity of Indian textiles against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, and the demonstrate itself highlights the first official calendar showcase in India by a well-known European brand.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Maisie Williams, Shibani Akhtar,Simone Ashley, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others, have already attended an event.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look stunning in their stylish ensembles.

The event’s stars, however, were power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The cricketer-actress duo wore fashionable outfits.

It’s difficult to look away from power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Dior Mumbai Show. Virat and Anushka were recently in Mumbai for Christian Dior’s ongoing India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show.

Anushka can be seen wearing a stunning yellow gown and a matching Lady Diana mini bag. She kept her hair open for the camera. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a khaki suit and white shirt. He finished off his stylish ensemble with a pair of comfortable white trainers. The couple smiled brightly as they posed for photos at the event.

Anushka and Virat were recently spotted at the Indian Sports Honours ceremony.

We have to say that Virushka looked stunning along and undoubtedly stole the spotlight. In terms of the couple, they married in December 2017. In January 2021, they were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika.

On Professional Front

Anushka Sharma’s next film appearance will be in Chakda Xpress. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is scheduled to be playing in the Indian Premier League 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.