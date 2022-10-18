“Sach Ka Haye Haye Ho Gaya Tha”: Uorfi Javed Suffers A Slip From Swing While Dancing!

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is known for turning heads with her unusual fashion sense. Her bold and creative outfits are something one cannot ignore. Recently, the actress released a music video titled Haye Haye Ye Majboori, a recreated version of Lata Mangeshkar’s song. She showed her seductive moves in it. Now, a behind the scene clip from the shoot of the song is going increasingly viral for a funny reason.

Actually, Uorfi faced an oops moment while filming her song. She almost slipped while grooving in a swing. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant herself shared the footage of falling from a swing with a caption, “Ye toh sach ka Haye Haye ho Gaya tha !Bts !! #hayehayeyehmajboori.” In the clip, Uorfi is decked in an orange, sultry saree. She is standing on a swing and dancing to the tunes of her song in rain. It is at this point that Javed suffers a fall. The background dancers save her from getting hurt.

When netizens made a notice of the same, they started taking hilarious digs at the same. Reacting to this incident, one netizen commented, “Jhoole se b ye Jheli na gyi.” Another wrote, “Giri hui thi phir se gir gayi.” A third read, “Acha hua waise hi giri huyee hai yeh isko jhule ne bhi pasand nahi kiya.”