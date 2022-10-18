Remakes of superhit shows have always been made. Pretty soon, fans will get to see the Hindi version of the superhit Turkish drama “1001 Nights” (Binbir Gece). It will be telecast on Sony TV. Those who have seen the Turkish drama “1001 Nights” are excited to hear this news. But, for those who have not seen this show, there is reason to be happy too.

You will be surprised to know that “1001 Nights” has been remade in more than 50 countries. This show has become the heartbeat of every fan. This is a superhit Turkish drama. You can understand from this what a great show “1001 Nights” will be. It will be a treat for everyone to see its Hindi version. Sony TV is going to air the Hindi version of this historical drama, titled “Katha Ankahee.”

The teaser for the announcement of the show has also been shared. The other details have not been revealed. The show’s star cast, premiere date, and many other details are yet to be shared. After winning the hearts of countries around the world, the people of India will have to wait to see how much the story of “1001 Nights” will impress. Before that, let us tell you about the original show “1001 Nights (Binbir Gece).”

“1001 Nights” was telecast on November 7, 2006. The show ruled the hearts of people for three years and had a total of 90 episodes. The story of the show revolves around its four main characters, which are Onur, Keerim, Bennu, and Sehrajat. The lead roles in this show were Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Tardu Flordun, and Ceyda Düvenci.

The story of the show is based on the Arabian Nights. In this, Sehrajat wants to become an architect, and she is in dire need of money as she has to get her son Kaan treated. Sehrajat requests money from many people for Kaan’s disease, which is called leukamia. Finally, her boss, Onur, comes forward to help. He is ready to help Sehrajat, but in return he demands to spend the night with her.