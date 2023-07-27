Salman Khan’s Influence: 6 Stars Whose Careers Affected Post Fights With Bhai Of Bollywood

Salman Khan, popularly known as the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood, has enjoyed immense fame and success in the Indian film industry. However, beneath the glamour, there lies a notorious past marked by clashes with certain celebrities who faced severe repercussions for crossing paths with him. Here, we delve into the stories of six stars who quarreled with Salman and paid a heavy price for it.

Vivek Oberoi: Love Affair Turned Controversy

The Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi clash sparked a major Bollywood controversy. Aishwarya Rai was the root cause, as Vivek fell in love with her post the success of “Saathiya.” Salman’s drunken harassment led to a public confrontation, impacting Vivek’s career significantly, leaving a lasting shadow on his Bollywood journey.

Anurag Kashyap: Fallout Over “Tere Naam”

Renowned director Anurag Kashyap had a fallout with Salman Khan during “Tere Naam” production. Suggesting chest hair for the role triggered Salman’s violent reaction, straining their relationship. Anurag’s association with the film ended abruptly, impacting his prospects of working with Salman in the future.

Renuka Shahane: Displeasure from a Facebook Post

Renuka Shahane, famous for her role in “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,” questioned Salman Khan’s Blackbuck case acquittal on Facebook. Their cold vibes since then highlight power dynamics and the apprehension of facing consequences in Bollywood for raising questions about a superstar like Salman.

Ranbir Kapoor: Hostility Amid Love Triangle

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic involvement with Katrina Kaif led to alleged hostility from Salman when Ranbir started dating her. While it didn’t greatly impact Ranbir’s career, it showcased Salman’s industry influence, reminding other stars to be wary of crossing the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood.

Sona Mohapatra: A Clash Over Insensitive Remarks

Singer Sona Mohapatra faced backlash from Salman Khan’s fans when she criticized his insensitive remark on rape during the “Sultan” promotion. Her stance led to fan backlash, impacting her music career, given Salman’s massive fan following in the industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Career Challenges After Breakup

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a beauty pageant winner, and stunning actress, faced career challenges post her breakup with Salman Khan. During film shoots like “Chalte Chalte” and “Kuch Na Kaho,” Salman’s disruptions created negativity, leading to a perception that signing her might invite controversies and distancing by directors and producers. Some believe his actions hindered her career.

Salman Khan’s influence in Bollywood is undeniable, and his clashes with other celebrities have had far-reaching consequences for some. Whether it is due to romantic relationships or professional disagreements, the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood’s power and clout have shaped the careers of many stars in the industry. As Bollywood continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the dynamics between stars and their influence will shape the future of Indian cinema.