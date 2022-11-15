‘Sara Ka Sara Sach Bol Diya’, Shubman Gill Opens Up On Rumors Of Dating Sara Ali Khan!

The connection between Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers goes a long way. From Sangeeta Bijlani- Mohd. Azharuddin to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, the love affairs between the stars of the two worlds has been popular for ages. A few months back, the granddaughter of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sara Ali Khan also joined this long list after the news of her dating Indian batsman Shubman Gill surfaced on the internet.

The rumoured lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions. Firstly, they snapped dining at a restaurant, then they were clicked leaving the same Delhi hotel and after this, they were captured arriving in Mumbai on the same flight. Now after much speculation, Gill has broken the silence on his brewing love with Khan in a recent interview.

During his appearance on the chat show ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, Shubman was asked who he think is the fittest actress in Bollywood, to which he immediately replied, “Sara Ali Khan”.

When the name of the Pataudi princess popped up, Bajwa did not leave this opportunity. She was quick in asking Shubman about his relationship with Sara. The Indian batter surprised one and all with his answer. He stated, “Maybe”. The host then insisted on revealing the entire truth. She said, “Sara ka sara sach bolo.” To this, Shubman responded by saying, “Sara ka sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not.”

Well, this comes as an indirect confirmation for fans who were eagerly waiting to know about Shubman and Sara’s budding romance.

For the unknown, Shubman Gill was previously linked to cricket God Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar while Sara Ali Khan was in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan. Workwise, Sara has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.