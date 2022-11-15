Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Movie “Fighter” Is All Set To Begin Now!

Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller film fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand all set to begin now. And the official release has been confirmed, the movie will be released on January 25, 2024. The film cast revealed that Hrithik Roshan will play along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the fighter.

The magical combo is again joined together in the fidget film, Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan. The same play in the war has been the most watched and loved film of Hrithik Roshan. According to him, war was the movie that changed his career physically and mentally. We all saw his body transformation of him and the role he played as a soldier.

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, the time he finished the project called for his next most awaited project the fighter. Sharing screen with Deepika Padukone. Another big Bollywood star, the film will be high budget, more of an action and thriller-packed movie. And fans are going to be so happy by Hrithik’s massive return.

A photo was shared on social media, where Hrithik Roshan standing beside director Siddharth Anand. Waiting to fly off, to make the shoot for the fighter. And mentioned that, “it begins” #fighter.

In the meantime, there are tons of films onboard to arrive, and the next year in Bollywood. There is going to be a ton of KGF alike movie will be released, and big waits are coming from, Vikram Vedha, Adipurush, etc…and fans are going to have a great screen time.