How To Start Playing Coolbet Casino?

The official Coolbet website offers more than 20 sports. Players can bet both on the most popular markets (football, basketball, hockey, tennis, esports) and on rarer ones — snooker, chess, futsal or squash.

There is an opportunity to make long-term bets on the winners of the championships. The https://chiletourism.travel/ compiles daily express trains of the day with bonus coefficients. Esports competitions are placed in a separate section. Here is a wide line on games such as:

CS:GO;

Dota2;

League of Legends;

StarCraft II;

King of Glory;

Wild Rift;

Call of Duty;

Rocket League;

Mobile Legends;

Heroes of the Storm.

More than 100 outcomes are offered for top Counter Strike tournaments. Therefore, we advise fans of esports to register with Coolbet to make bets on their favorite teams on favorable terms.

Replenishment of the account and withdrawal of money

As in other legal offices, the client can make a deposit only after passing identification. You can verify your identity for free online. To top up your account, log in to your personal account and click the “+” icon in the mobile application or “Top up” on the desktop version of the site. choose the method of depositing money:

bank cards — Visa, MIR, Mastercard;

SberPay;

electronic wallets — QIWI, UMoney;

mobile payments — Megafon, Beeline, MTS, Tele2.

The bookmaker does not charge a commission, but the payment system does. In this case, you will have to pay extra when transferring from a mobile phone account:

Tele2 — 8.5% of the transaction amount;

MTS — 11% of the transfer amount;

Megafon — 11.5% of the deposit;

Beeline — 11.99%+ 1 EUR. from the amount of the operation.

The money arrives instantly, but there are occasional delays — for bank cards, the official transfer period is up to three working days. There are no commissions, and the funds arrive at the specified details within a few minutes.

Mobile version

The bookmaker has a mobile version of the site coolbet.ru , as well as apps for Android and iOS. The website and applications are distinguished by thoughtful navigation. There is a live section on the main page. The search for events in the line is carried out without problems: the bookmaker has provided filters by sports, countries / tournaments and the start time of the event. You can also find an interesting event or tournament through the search button — just enter the name.

iPhone App

You can download Coolbet from the official website of the betting company or in the AppStore. While on the site, click on the image of the Apple logo, and then press the “Download to iOS” button. You will be automatically taken to the AppStore. Download the installation file and follow the on-screen instructions.