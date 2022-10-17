Scientists Use Greek Method To Rank Most Beautiful Women In The World; Deepika Padukone Ranks From India!

According to science, English actress Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world. Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian also made the top 10. Bollywood’s beautiful actress Deepika Padukone is the only Indian on the list of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

The Bollywood actor was placed ninth in the list announced by a scientist, who reportedly used the latest computerized mapping technique to apply an ancient Greek technique called the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ to decide the most beautiful women in the world.

UK-based plastic surgeon, Dr Julian De Silva, recently called actor Jodie Comer the most beautiful woman in the world because her facial features are in perfect proportion. Other contestants, such as actor Zendaya and model Bella Hadid, met the physical qualifications to be named the world’s most beautiful woman and placed second and third, respectively.

The scientist said, “Jodie Comer was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for the positioning of her nose and lips, with a score of 98.7 per cent, which is only 1.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape. Jodie also had the highest score for her nose width and length and she was near the top for the shape of her lips and the position of her eyes.”

According to the report, the golden ratio of beauty, known as Phi, is a mathematical method that applies formulas to determine physical perfection. According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be measured by certain proportions of one’s face and body, and in numerical form, the closer the ratio is to 1.618, which is equal to Phi, the more desirable a person is said to be, the report added.

Apart from Jodie, other celebrities on the list have golden ratio scores. They are Zendaya (94.37 per cent), Bella Hadid (94.35 per cent), Beyonce (92.44 per cent), Ariana Grande (91.81 per cent), Taylor Swift (91.64 per cent), Jourdan Dunn (91.39 per cent), Kim Kardashian (91.28 per cent), Deepika Padukone (91.22 per cent) and HoYeon Jung (89.63 per cent).