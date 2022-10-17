Each of us knows our bodies perfectly and the garments that flatter them the most. The color, patterns, and fabrics may have some importance when deciding on a piece, but above all its cut is the determining factor in how well or not it suits us.

Midi, mini or maxi lengths, tight or loose silhouettes, types of sleeves – Everything has to do with how to get the most out of our figure, although, the greatest relevance lies in the necklines since here they have to match preferences, occasions for which it looks and the characteristics of our body.

This season’s asymmetrical backless halter neck top is very popular, which is very elegant but has the disadvantage of widening the shoulders, just like the Bardot neckline or boat neckline. V-necklines tend to favor the majority, but many reject them at a certain age or for certain occasions because they are inappropriate.

And, the one that meets all the conditions of sophistication, age, and the silhouette is the halter neck. Super distinguished and, at the same time, modern and sensual, this neckline may or may not leave the back in the air, but, in either case, it will be able to elevate your look and make you look more stylized. Do not hesitate to get a halter neck top like these low-cost models that look great.

How to wear a scarf as a top?

Scarves are one of the most versatile accessories you can count on, which is why, year after year, they are essential, especially in summer trends. From putting them on the head to using them as a belt to decorate a bag or wearing it as a nice top, there are no limits when it comes to using them.

Are you interested in this last modality? Next, in Solado, we explain how to use a scarf as a top, a look that will give you a lot of styles and with which you will be able to highlight your silhouette this summer. Take note.

One of the easiest ways to wear a scarf as a mesh tie dye top is to make it like a bandana. This technique consists of folding the scarf giving it an elongated shape and wrapping it around your chest, tying it behind or in front, as you prefer.

If you choose to tie the bow at the front, you will achieve a more striking and romantic look, with which you can also achieve a sweetheart neckline. If you leave the knot behind, the result will be a minimalist and casual top.

Word of honor:

An alternative to the bandana is the word of honor, another very simple option, especially if you opt for carré scarves, that is, square ones. The idea is to fold them on the diagonal to obtain a triangle that you must place around the chest, leaving the longest side in front and the point down. The top will be tied at the back joining the two ends of the scarf.

If you want to wear a top without having to show your entire abdomen, but leaving your back exposed, this option is perfect for you.

Halter neckline:

If there is a simple and very sensual way to wear a scarf as a top, it is this: the scarf top with a halter neckline. It is about holding a large scarf around the neck, at the nape of the neck, and crossing it over your chest from the ends. You can also do it the other way around, first around your neck and then carrying one end and the other across your chest until you tie it at the back. The halter neck pronounces and highlights the shoulders and is ideal for enhancing and enhancing any type of chest.

Asymmetric:

The asymmetric is fashionable and it is possible to generate it by means of a scarf. To create this top, you will need two scarves: one for the front and one for the back. All you have to do is tie both scarves over one of your shoulders and then on each side of your body. Quick and super simple!

This asymmetrical top can also be achieved with a single scarf, but it should be large enough to be tied on your back and then over one of your shoulders to create the same effect. Do you dare to try it?

Top jewel:

One of the techniques that have gone viral and have become fashionable in recent years is the so-called top jewel. It is about surrounding your body with a scarf, but passing it through a long necklace in the front part, to end up making the knot in the back.

Through the jewel top, you will be able to highlight your silhouette through a top made with a scarf and with a necklace, which will give it a touch of elegance and sophistication. It’s perfect!

Combination of two handkerchiefs:

The idea of ​​creating this top is the same as tying a scarf in front, but with the particularity that we will use two scarves so that we can create a unique combination of patterns and colors.

For a better result, you can do it with a strapless bra underneath, so that you get the shape of it with both scarves that you will have to tie in front. Although you can also do it without the bra underneath, keeping the same shape that you would achieve through the bra. It is a very sexy and ideal option for summer.

V neckline:

If you want a more loose and draped style, you can bet on tying the scarf and creating a V-neckline. To do this, you will need a large scarf that you can tie at the nape of your neck and at the lower part of your back so that it covers your chest and abdomen with a flowing and discreet V-neckline.

This fringe rhinestone top option is perfect for those who do not want to show their abdomen and want to achieve a more casual style, blouse style. However, if you want to show more of your abdomen, you can tie the scarf in front, creating a V-neckline and leaving the top up to your waist.