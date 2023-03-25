Actor-singer Selena Gomez has always been in the news either for her personal or professional life. Now, she is grabbing the headlines for her dating rumours with singer, Zayn Malik. Reportedly, they were recently spotted having dinner together in New York City. Not only this, the duo was also spotted ‘kissing’ each other.

Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik Dating Rumours

Selena and Zayn’s dating rumours started doing the rounds when a TikTok user Klarissa Garcia shared screenshots of a text messages exchange with a friend who claimed to be the rumoured couple’s hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city. She also claimed that she saw Gomez and Malik having dinner holding each other’s hands.

A report in Entertainment Tonight states that on Thursday night the The Heart Wants What It Wants singer was spotted with Pillowtalk singer on a dinner date in New York City. The eye witness told the portal that “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm.” It also said that the pair walked in holding hands and were kissing.

The witness also added that the restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. And it seemed like the rumoured love birds were comfortable in each other’s company.

Well, Zayn was earlier in a relationship with Gigi Hadid and they also have a child together. They parted ways in 2021.

Selena was recently in the news for the controversy between her and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. For the unversed, Justin is the ex-boyfriend of Selena. She later broke her silence on the rumours and condemned the death threats on Hailey. They now follow each other on Instagram.

Selena recently became the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, as she surpasses Kylie Jenner.