“She Endured Labour Pain For 30 Hours”, Vikrant Massey Reveals What His Wife Sheetal Thakur Went Through During Pregnancy

In an exclusive interview, actor Vikrant Massey shared intimate details about his journey into fatherhood, his relationship with wife Sheetal Thakur, and the emotional highs and lows they experienced together. The couple welcomed their son, Vardan, in 2024, and after a few months, they introduced him to the world, revealing his face to their fans and followers. Now, Vikrant is opening up about the life-changing experience of becoming a father and the challenges they faced during childbirth.

In a candid conversation with popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, Vikrant spoke about his marriage to Sheetal Thakur, saying, “Marriage is a lifelong endeavor; it requires a lot of energy. When I was younger, I was hesitant to commit to a long-term relationship. But I always wanted to start a family. So, when I found the right person, I wasn’t afraid of any commitments.” The couple, who have known each other for over a decade, clearly value the connection they share.

Fatherhood, for Vikrant, has been a transformative experience. He shared the emotional journey of witnessing his wife’s pregnancy and the arrival of their son. “Seeing Sheetal through the nine months of her pregnancy… I’ve known her for over 10 years. So, looking at her and seeing her belly growing day by day, it was a truly surreal experience,” he said. Vikrant also opened up about the 30-hour labor pains Sheetal endured during childbirth.

“I think she must have endured labor pains for 30 hours. Women endure a lot. And whatever men do, whatever work they do, it can’t even come close to what women do. There’s no comparison.” His words reflect a deep admiration and respect for women, acknowledging the strength and resilience they exhibit during childbirth. Vikrant also revealed that it was Sheetal who chose the name for their son. “She named him Vardan,” he said, adding a personal touch to the narrative.