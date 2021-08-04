Shibani Dandekar who is BFF of actor Rhea Chakraborty from the age of 16 years. Television host, model, and actress recently opened up about why she decided to support actor and friend Rhea Chakraborty in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year.

She said ”In the last few years, I have said things that I have needed to say and people haven’t reacted well to it. I’ve stood up for things that I felt were right. People haven’t reacted well to that. I’ve lost maybe a fanbase for it, I have lost followers for it. But you know it is what it is. I can’t be apologetic for that. I need to do what I feel is right and what I can ultimately live. but that, so if this is what it is then this is what it is. And if you lose a couple of million followers then be it. But it’s not a benchmark of how to live. I just feel like that needs to happen it’s enough now.”

In those testing times, Rhea’s BFF, Shibani Dandekar had supported her. And she also had penned a note for her with a caption, “I stand with you. and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty #justiceforrhea.” Shibani had talked about knowing Rhea. She had also mentioned that Rhea’s parents were suffering because of the media trial .and her brother had to grow up early because of the witch-hunt done by the media. Shibani has been trolled by netizens for supporting Rhea and calling out the witch-hunt game by the media.

On Shibani’s post, many celebrities came out in the open to thank Shibani for her post and support Rhea Chakraborty. Shibani’s sister, Anusha Dandekar mentioned how it hurts her to see the media’s behavior towards Rhea and commented, “I’m crying, my heart hurts to know what they are doing to our little rabbit… She is our baby sister forever #justiceforrhea.”

Ace music director, Vishal Dadlani commented that it is heartbreaking to watch Rhea being victimized without evidence. His comment can be read as “You’re a rock, @shibanidandekar. I’m proud of you, and lucky to count you among my very few friends. While I don’t really know Rhea. it’s heartbreaking to watch her be victimized by evidence-free conjectures in the media. Just so they can distract India from the real issues of Covid. China, the total failure of this government, and the collapse of our Economy. Good on you for standing strong.” Many other celebrities also reacted to her post.

