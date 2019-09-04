Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out As The Kundra Clan Bid Adieu To Ganpati Ji

“Ganpati Bappa Moriya Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa” Three days back some of the B-Town stars welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their houses. One of those was Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa Shetty is always up for festivals. She gives positive vibes as celebrates and graces any festival with so much of joy. Like every year, Shilpa got Ganesha idol home this year also. She was spotted carrying the new eco-friendly idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. The birth of Ganesh ji celebrated from September 2, 2019, to September 12, 2019. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Have a look:

On 2nd September 2019, Shilpa along with Raj Kundra and son Vihaan shared did the Ganesh puja. What took everyone’s attention was the way Kundra clan was twinning. The family looked all decked up as they welcomed Ganesha. Shilpa herself shared a picture with her fans and we couldn’t miss it. She captioned the picture as, “And… My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and the Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya .PS: Love and celebration is all of us #TRIPLING.” Have a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B15zDKPBx4W/

And now, the Kundra family bid adieu to ganpatiji with all the happiness. Writing her heart out, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram. She wrote, “Bidding HIM adieu is always hard… Our Gannu Raja is on His way… and we’re sending Him off in style (rain, notwithstanding) with a promise that He’ll be back next year❤🙏🏼 Ganpati Bappa… Morya!🌺 Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar ya!” Take a look at the video she shared:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B19Q7lChnH4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

We also got our hands on some other photographs from the same day. Have a look at them:

Showing how elated she is to welcome Bappa into her home, she had written, “And My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. While I’m spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I’m also responsible towards our Mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an #ecofriendly Ganesha idol. Ganpati Bappa Morya PS: Love and celebration is all of us #TRIPLING.” And she had shared a video of Ganesh aarti, wording her post as, “Ganpati Aarti! Aarti time! The energy is inexplicable while performing an aarti. Love how the vibe all around becomes so positive.”